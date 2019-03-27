Indian economy has capacity to implement the NYAY scheme for poor,says P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram on Wednesday mounted a defence of NYAY, Congress’ primary pre-poll promise of financial help for India’s poorest, by saying that the country has the ability to pay the amount.

Party president Rahul Gandhi had announced the scheme earlier this week and had touted it as a surgical strike on poverty. Under it, he said that if Congress forms the next government in the country, Rs 6,000 would be paid per month each to 20% of India’s poorest families. While BJP has termed it as nothing more than an election stunt, Chidambaram – finance minister in the UPA government – said it was possible.

“We believe India has the capacity to implement this program. We have taken into account all factors – consumption patterns, varied incomes, what is required to keep a family above the poverty line,” he said. “We believe that the Government of India has the ability to pay Rs 6,000 per month each to 20% of India’s poorest families. We have consulted a number of economists on this and they broadly agree that it is possible.”

Chidambaram, however, highlighted that the scheme would be rolled out in phases and not implemented in one go once and if Congress forms the government. “The scheme will be rolled out in phases. There will be an expert committee to design the scheme at each phase,” he said.