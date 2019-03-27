Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty slipped down

Mar 27, 2019, 05:22 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slipped down. The BSE Sensex closed 100.53 points or 0.26% lower at 38,132.88. The NSE index Nifty ended 38.20 points or 0.33% weaker at 11,445.05.

In the Bombay Stock Exchange, the top gainers were YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto and Vedanta while the laggards were NTPC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and HDFC.

In the National Stock Exchange, the top gainers were YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, IBUL Housing Finance, JSW Steel and SBI while the major losers were Hindustan Petroleum, NTPC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and Eicher Motors.

