Demand for Jackfruit increases

State Government had made Jack fruit as its official fruit on behalf of the hidden nutritional treasure it has. It has been one year that they have made such a decision. Jack Fruit is most commonly seen in the months between February and May. In every season, tons of Jackfruits are exported to other states. But there are no enough fruits in this season.

However, various organizations have organized the “Jackfruit Fest” to reach out to the people. For the past many years there are many jackfruit items that are delivered to the public. With this Jack Fruit has become very dear and loved for many.

When the state government announced the benefits of Jack fruit the demand for Jackfruits increased. However, a large Jackfruit would cost up to 100Rs in the last year. But now the price of Jack fruit has increased considerably.

The price of a kilo has now increased up to the range in between Rs 40 to Rs 50. The price for four to three Jackfruit slices has a cost of 10 Rs minimum.

The merchants argue that the rise in demand and scarcity have resulted in such a price hike