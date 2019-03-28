P.M Modi Responds to Shikhar Dhawan’s Congratulatory Tweet on Mission Shakti. Check this Out

In an address to the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India has destroyed a live low-orbiting satellite during a missile test that puts the country in the space “super league”.PM Narendra Modi said ‘Mission Shakti’ operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

Congratulations have been pouring from all corners and Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was one among those who Tweeted expressing his happiness over the successful test of Mission Shakti.

“Great achievement for our country as we become the fourth nation in the world to acquire the capability of the Anti-Satellite Missile System. Congratulations to @isro and @narendramodi for #MissionShakti Proud moment!” Dhawan wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra MOdi has responded to the tweet, drawing c comparison between Dhawan’s batting and scientist’s achievements.

“Indeed, a proud moment for the whole nation.

Just like you smash the bad deliveries out of the park, our scientists have given India the capability to smash those forces who threaten our peace and harmony. #MissionShakti” he wrote on Twitter.