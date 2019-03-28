Priyanka Gandhi asks party workers to start preparations for 2022 UP polls

Congress General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday asked party cadres were they preparing for the elections. Not 2019, but she asked Congress workers to start preparation for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022.

Priyanka Gandhi seems to be taping voters in Uttar Pradesh, one of the most crucial election states as she has been actively campaigning since her formal induction in the party last month. On Wednesday, she met workers in her brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency – Amethi.

Encouraging party workers to ensure Congress’ victory in the state, Priyanka, said, “You (workers) need to work hard for elections. Are you preparing for elections? Not for this (general elections), for 2022 (UP Assembly elections)? Are you doing? You have to work.”

Though trying to boost the morale of the party workers, Priyanka Gandhi unintentionally upset party cadres after she denied to sit in a weighing scale which was decorated with flowers to weigh with ladoo’s (an Indian sweet). However, she politely denied to sit on the scales saying “do you think I weigh one quintal.” Later, she asked the son of ex-MLA Noor Mohammad to honour the ceremony. This program was organised by Congress leader Fateh Mohammad.