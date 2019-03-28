Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi Says P.M Modi’s Facial Expression Says he is Afraid that time has come for him to go

Mar 28, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
In an address to the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India has destroyed a live low-orbiting satellite during a missile test that puts the country in the space “super league”.PM Narendra Modi said ‘Mission Shakti’ operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

The opposition in India has united against P.M Modi’s speech and Congress President Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said P.M Modi’s facial expression during his address to the nation betrayed his anxiety that “his time to go has come”.

“He (PM) made the country wait for 45 minutes for his announcement, did you look at his face? He has realized that Congress will now give justice. Modi is now afraid that his time to go has come,” he told the gathering at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, ahead of the April-May parliamentary election.

Attacking the prime minister, Gandhi said he had lied about giving Rs 15 lakh to people in the run-up to the 2014 election, but the Congress would give Rs 72,000 as part of the proposed income guarantee scheme.

