“Stars Discuss Sex Life and Not About their Country”: Kangana Ranaut Slams Star Kids

Actress Kangana Ranaut is not known for holding herself back when it comes to making honest opinions and she has had some words for star kids Ranbir and Alia.

Questioning the tag of ‘young stars’ accorded to Alia and Ranbir, the actor told Mid-Day, “And what is this thing of calling them young, Ranbir Kapoor is what 37 years old, young kid of the generation and Alia Bhatt just turned 27, my mother had three children at 27. This is absolutely unfair… bacche hai ki dumb hai ki kya hai.” Alia turned 26 this month while Ranbir is 36-year-old.

Kangana also went on to say that actors don’t shy away from talking about their sex life, but are reluctant to talk about issues of national importance. She said, “If we are asking about your sex life, that you are okay to discuss, put the pictures on Instagram, who I am f***ing, who I am not f***ing, that is fine; but about the country, ‘it’s my personal choice’.”