CinemaEntertainment

These viral photos of Janhvi Kapoor going to gym will rise your temperature

Mar 29, 2019, 06:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Everyone knows that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak.   In spite, being a fitness freak she is hardly spotted outside the gym premises.  When she is caught the pictures and videos would become viral across the seas.

The young actress is popular on social media with her working out pictures and videos. After making her debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’ in 2018 she gained worldwide acclaim.

The actress was recently spotted wearing a white tee with tangerine shorts which these pictures are going viral on the internet.

 

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

These are the unheard marriage life of Mollywood celebrities

Feb 7, 2018, 04:44 pm IST

Bhumi Padnekar In Sexy Outfit, Fans Thinks She Forget Her Pants: See Pics

Jun 16, 2018, 06:18 pm IST
Hina-Khan

Hina Khan looks stunning in new stylish avatar: See Pics

Aug 29, 2018, 04:05 pm IST

Salman Khan married old love Lulia? She hints the facts behind wedding

Jan 17, 2018, 05:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close