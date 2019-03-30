Election poster of CPM candidate have photo of Rahul Gandhi but not of Sitaram Yechoori

An election poster released for campaigning for a CPM candidate contesting from Tamil Nadu has become super hit in Kerala. An election poster released for CPM candidate S.Venkiteswaran has become a hit and a has started a heated discussion in Kerala.

S.Venkiteswaran is contesting from Madurai constituency in Tamil Nadu for CPM. The thing that makes this poster viral in Kerala is the photos in the poster. CPM which fights with Congress in Kerala is in an alliance with Congress in Tamil Nadu. In the poster, the photos of alliance party leaders are also included. So it has the photos of DMK chief M.K.Stalin, Muslim League national president Khader Moideen, MDMK leader Vaiko, but it lacks the photo of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechoori. This has made this poster an issue in Kerala.