Farhan Akhtar next to play the role of a boxer in ” Toofan”

Farhan Akhtar is acting as a boxer in his next film “Toofan”, the actor now has started following a strict diet to attain perfect physique for his character.

The actor who is known for his methodical acting is now creating hype on the Internet. The hard worker is working hard for his physique getting toned into boxer’s body.

The actor is known for building this body in Bhagg Milka Bhagg. The film also acclaimed world wide popularity.

Despite being on a holiday, Farhan has not let his routine of workouts and exercises get affected. Farhan is currently training rigorously for preparing into the sleeves of boxer avatar for his next film ‘Toofan’ which will go on floors soon. The actor has been sweating it out in the gym pumping iron apart from also taking up boxing