Fisherman Unite Against Shashi Tharoor’s Controversial Tweet

Congress MP and candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency Shashi Tharoor has come under severe criticism from CPI(M) and the BJP over an adjective he used in a tweet.

“found a lot of enthusiasm at the fish market even for a squeamishly vegetarian MP”. wrote Tharoor on Twitter after visiting a fish market at Thiruvananthapuram.

The word “squeamish” was what landed Tharoor in trouble and It was Kummanam Rajasekharan who demanded that Tharoor should withdraw the comment that insults Fishermen.

“Tharoor has found that fishermen and fish are disgusting. Thousands of fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram are living in nauseating circumstances” said Kummanam who will compete against Tharoor.

Now, the fishermen too have staged a protest against Tharoor at Ernakulam. The protest happened at Thoppum padi and Saudi shores at Kochi as they demanded an apology from Tharoor.

“Fishermen are living in such a situation due to Tharoor’s failure, as he could do little for them. Tharoor should say whether the votes of fishermen are also causing him nausea” said Kummanam