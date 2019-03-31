KeralaLatest News

Former DGP T.P SenKumar Takes a Dig at Rajmohan Unnithan

Mar 31, 2019, 07:53 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Former DGP T.P Senkumar has taken a dig at both Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress candidate for Kasargode constituency in Kerala- Rajmohan Unnithan. He said Rahul Gandhi has no means of winning in the Loksabha polls and will be pushed to a plight where he has to reach parliament through Rajyasabha.

Senkumar also said that Rajmohan Unnithan who was a constant presence of Congress party in all the news channel debates, has lost his ‘kuri'(a holy mark on forehead usually made using sandal or sindoor) when he reached Kasargode. “This is the secular nature of Congress party,” he said while speaking at an election convention.

“The winnability of Rahul Gandhi became an issue when Smriti Irani stood against Rahul Gandhi  in Amethi”, he added.

