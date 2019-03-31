Vehicle price hike from April 1

Vehicle prices will have a hike from next month. The motor vehicles department has informed that four-wheelers, two-wheelers, and private vehicles will have a price hike from April 1.
The Department has informed that the Tax for four wheelers up to 5 lakhs will be increased by 1 percent. This will be applicable to those vehicles having a price of up to 10 lakh.
The two-wheelers having a price range from 50,000 to 1 lakh have to pay 9 percent of the amount as taxes ( earlier it was 8 percent). Better grade bikes having a price range of more than 2 lakhs have to pay an interest of 12 percent ( earlier it was 11 percent)
The new resolution was made on behalf of the increase in the cost of production and raw materials.
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it will increase the price of its passenger and commercial vehicles by Rs 5,000 to Rs 73,000 from April to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.
Post Your Comments