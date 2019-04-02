Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut get notice for his remarks,”Rig EVMs, but defeat Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been issued a notice by the Mumbai district election officer for allegedly violating the model code of conduct over his comments against Communist Party of India’s candidate Kanhaiya Kumar contesting from Begusarai constituency in Bihar.

Raut, who is the editor of Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, said in the publication on Sunday that Kanhaiya Kumar must be defeated in the upcoming polls, even if it needed the BJP to “tamper with EVMs”.

Raut in his column in the publication called Kanhaiya Kumar a ‘bottle of Poison’. He also added that Kanhaiya Kumar must not reach parliament.

Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s student union, is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Begusarai in Bihar. The BJP has fielded union minister Giriraj Singh from Begusarai. The Lok Sabha constituency is going for elections in the fourth phase on April 29.

District Election Officer, Mumbai has issued notice to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, yesterday, in which he made reference to tampering of EVMs in Begusarai. Election officer has asked him to clarify by 3rd April. — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019

“I have received the notice based on what I have written in Saamana. We respect the EC and I will respond to the notice and clarify my stand in the time provided,” Raut told