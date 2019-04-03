Alia Bhatt’s Mother Says She Will be Happier in Pakistan- Here is the Reason

Actress Soni Razdan is not someone who holds her opinion back for the sake of political correctness. Neither does she mince words while dealing with issues. Mother of Alia Bhatt, Razdan is currently busy with the works of her upcoming movie No Fathers in Kashmir and was candid about Kashmir in an interview given to a national media.

“When I talk of issues like these(Kashmir), am often called an ‘anti-national’ and people start sending her to Pakistan. Sometimes I feel its better to go to Pakistan, I would be happier there. Food in Pakistan is also very good. Here, people make me run, Many people have asked me to go to Pakistan, but a lot of people share my feelings too. Hence none of these criticisms matter to me” she said.

She added that She will not stay in Pakistan, but will have their food and come back.

No Fathers in Kashmir a film directed by Ashvin Kumar, also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha among others and is all set to hit the theatres this Friday.