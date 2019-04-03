Former Malaysian Prime Minister pleads not guilty as corruption trial starts

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him as he went on trial today over a multi-billion-dollar fraud. This comes almost a year after his election loss.

Najib denied seven corruption and money-laundering charges related to the alleged theft of 10.3 million US dollars from SRC International.

Today was the first of the several trials over his alleged involvement in the looting of sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, a state investment vehicle established to develop the economy of the Southeast Asian nation. Najib is accused of plundering billions of dollars from the fund and spending it on everything from high-end real estate to artworks and a luxury yacht.

The judge set the next hearing for 15th April, and trial dates until 10th May.