“Never seen an actor like PM Modi”, Says Farooq Abdullah

Apr 3, 2019, 06:28 am IST
Article 35A
Farooq Abdhulla on Article 35A

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an actor and “I have never seen an actor like Modi”, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering of National Conference supporters in Ganderbal town, Abdullah launched a stinging attack on Modi.

The former Chief Minister said: “Modi is not the only person capable of running the country. He is an actor. I have never seen an actor like him till now.” Abdullah is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha from Srinagar.

