The video of Delhi Police women and IPS Officers dance is getting viral

Apr 3, 2019, 02:15 pm IST
The women police officers in Delhi have made their dance steps to the popular song ” Theri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal ” in an event called “Suno Saheli” which was organized for the South- West District Police.

During the event as the popular song track began to play, some policewomen came to the stage and started dancing.

During the dance, they dragged a IPS officer Benita Mary to the stage to shake legs with them and she did dancing splendidly.

The video of their dance is getting viral on the Internet.

