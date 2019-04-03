The video of Delhi Police women and IPS Officers dance is getting viral

The women police officers in Delhi have made their dance steps to the popular song ” Theri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal ” in an event called “Suno Saheli” which was organized for the South- West District Police.

During the event as the popular song track began to play, some policewomen came to the stage and started dancing.

During the dance, they dragged a IPS officer Benita Mary to the stage to shake legs with them and she did dancing splendidly.

The video of their dance is getting viral on the Internet.

WATCH VIDEO HERE