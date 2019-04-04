KeralaLatest News

Accident during Rahul Gandhi’s Roadshow in Kerala,Several injured

Apr 4, 2019, 02:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Three journalists were reported to be injured on Thursday after a barricade broke during a roadshow of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Kerala’s Wayanad. Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came to the rescue of the injured journalists and took them to an ambulance. The Congress president accompanied by Priyanka held his first roadshow in the southern state today.

The Congress president, for the first time, will contest Lok Sabha election from two seats. Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi will contest from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress president will be seeking a third consecutive term from the Congress bastion in UP.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Opposition leader left Congress; Likely to join BJP

Mar 19, 2019, 04:29 pm IST

Actress Parvathy Reveals Her Stand on Sabarimala Issue

Nov 6, 2018, 03:16 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi to commission ‘INS Kalvari – First Made-In-India Scorpene Class Submarine’ Today

Dec 14, 2017, 07:22 am IST

Janhvi Kapoor’s Childhood pics are too adorable to miss!

Feb 7, 2019, 07:37 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close