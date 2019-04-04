Accident during Rahul Gandhi’s Roadshow in Kerala,Several injured

Three journalists were reported to be injured on Thursday after a barricade broke during a roadshow of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Kerala’s Wayanad. Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came to the rescue of the injured journalists and took them to an ambulance. The Congress president accompanied by Priyanka held his first roadshow in the southern state today.

The Congress president, for the first time, will contest Lok Sabha election from two seats. Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi will contest from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress president will be seeking a third consecutive term from the Congress bastion in UP.