Ali Akbar Gives a Fitting Reply to M.A Nishad’s Comments on Suresh Gopi

Earlier, Director M.A Nishad had unleashed some serious criticisms on Suresh Gopi and blamed him as a slave of Modi and an opportunist.

“Suresh Gopi is not a fool, he enjoys the tag of slave-Gopi. He himself has confessed that he is the slave of Modi. But this is Kerala. People who believe in a secular nation are here. You cannot cheat people the way you cheat them in North India” said Nishad in his Facebook post. Here is his controversial Fb post.

Now director Akbar Ali has given a fitting reply to M.A Nishad, who had once contested as a Muslim league candidate. “Your problem is that Suresh Gopi is a Sangh. If he had said that he wanted to be reborn as a Muslim(thangal) you would have become glad. I know Suresh Gopi since 1992. He doesn’t have the dual-personality that most other actors in the industry has, but then he has the mind of a child. He gets affected quickly, his mind melts fast. He doesn’t have a lot of earnings… This is the Suresh Gopi I know” he wrote on Fb. Check out his complete Fb post: