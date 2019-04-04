Latest NewsPolitics

Any questions about Rahul Gandhi’s capability, then only need to visit Amethi : Smriti Irani to Wayanad people

Apr 4, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Less than a minute

Ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination filing from Kerala’s Wayanad, his rival candidate in Amethi, BJP leader Smriti Irani gave a message to the people of the constituency. “If people in Wayanad have any questions about Rahul Gandhi’s capability then they only need to visit Amethi to be convinced,” the Union Textile Minister said.

Taking a dig at the Congress chief’s decision to pick a south Indian state as his second seat, Irani said that Congress workers in Amethi knew that their leader’s chances in Amethi this time were dim and that is why he decided to move to another constituency.

“Come elections, he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency. Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support,” the BJP leader, who lost to Rahul Gandhi by 1,07,903 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, said.

The BJP leader arrived in Amethi on a two-day visit. She will address a ‘Kisan Sabha’ in Rae Bareli’s Salon before starting another round of campaigning in Amethi. Irani, who has lost Lok Sabha elections twice, is hoping to upset the Congress chief in his own bastion.

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been representing Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi since 2014, will file his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency on Thursday. The Congress chief said that he is moving to the south as people their feel “hostility” from Modi and he wanted to send a message that he is standing with them.

