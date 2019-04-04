Are Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha having a cold war on Bhuj The Pride Of India sets?

Reports say that there is going a turmoil which is a sort of cold war between Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha for a leading role in their new film Bhuji: THe Pride Of India.

The cold war started when Parineeti learned that Sonakshi has been telling everyone that she is going to play the leading role in the film. This irritated Parineeti.

Parineeti feels that her and Sonakshi’s role is equal and both have a meaty part to play. Hence it is unfair for Sonakshi to proclaim that she is the leading lady of the movie. This has created an issue between the two actresses, who refuse to speak to each other,” another source from the pre-production team informed.

The film is Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and

The film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.