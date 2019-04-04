Ban TikTok, It’s “Encouraging Pornography”: Madras High Court asks Government

The Central Government has been asked to ban the popular video streaming Social media “TickTok” saying the application would encourage pornography.

TikTok is a mobile application that allows the user to stream video through the users. Users can create a video with special effects has active users more than 54 million.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has now filed a petition against the app that children using TikTok have greater exposure to sexual predators. The petition was filed by a Madurai-based senior lawyer Muthu Kumar who is a social activist also. Citing pornography, cultural degradation, child abuse, suicides, he had requested the court to direct a ban on TikTok.

A TikTok spokesman reported to media that the company was committed to following local laws and was waiting for the court’s order, following which it would take appropriate action.

“Maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment is our priority,” he said.