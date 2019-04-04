Cameras Secretly Recorded Women in California Delivery Rooms

Hidden cameras are placed in a Women’s hospital in California to catch a thief secretly filmed 2000 patients in labour and delivery rooms.

The News was reported by CNN that the cameras were installed at the Women’s center at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa.

The camera has recorded numerous cesarean deliveries and normal deliveries over the course of ll months.

The reports confirm that in many instances the women were robed partially and exposed on operating tables. The reports clips were stored on desktop computers without any password.

However, the hospital authorities did not use cameras to insult patients, but only the safety reasons behind it, the hospital authorities said.