Latest NewsInternational

Cameras Secretly Recorded Women in California Delivery Rooms

Apr 4, 2019, 06:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hidden cameras are placed in a Women’s hospital in California to catch a thief secretly filmed 2000 patients in labour and delivery rooms.

The News was reported by CNN that the cameras were installed at the Women’s center at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa.

The camera has recorded numerous cesarean deliveries and normal deliveries over the course of ll months.

The reports confirm that in many instances the women were robed partially and exposed on operating tables. The reports clips were stored on desktop computers without any password.

However, the hospital authorities did not use cameras to insult patients, but only the safety reasons behind it, the hospital authorities said.

Tags

Related Articles

Rafale deal: No need to disclose pricing details to the petitioners, says Supreme Court

Nov 14, 2018, 04:19 pm IST

Sara Ali Khan gets Angry at Paparazzi publicly outside Temple: Video

Aug 27, 2018, 11:45 am IST
rahul-modi

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Odisha super speciality hospital; Dharmendra Pradhan hits back

Jun 24, 2018, 06:42 am IST

France recalled its ambassador to Italy

Feb 8, 2019, 11:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close