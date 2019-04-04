Cricketer Sreesanth Says He Will Campaign For NDA Candidate

Thiruvananthapuram: Cricketer Sreesanth made a surprise presence at the inauguration stage of NDA’s Thiruvananthapuram Constituency Election Convention. Since Sreesanth is a known personality, people gave him a warm welcome.

Sreesanth said he has been able to overcome many difficult situations in his life since he has the blessings and prayers of everyone in the constituency. He promised to involve in active campaigning for NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan.

In the previous Assembly election, Sreesanth was NDA’s candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency.