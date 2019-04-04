Dhoni joining BJP is a hoax

Political parties rope in celebrities to get some extra mileage in elections is a new political tactic. Many celebrities have welcomed the invitation and made it into the list of coming elections.

A photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni shaking hands with BJP president Amith Shah has gone viral on social media with a claim that Dhoni has joined the BJP and will be engaging in the 2019 LS election.

The Facebook fan page of Amit Shah has posted the image where Union minister Piyush Goyal was also present

Now the media entities have found the news about Dhoni joining BJP is false news and hoax and the viral photo is from the meeting of Dhoni and Shah in 2018.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni has joined the BJP; he may contest the elections. Will you not welcome Mahi bhai?” this was the title tagged in the photograph posted on the fan page.

“There is no truth to it. MS Dhoni is currently playing in the IPL and after that, there is World Cup coming up,” Arun Pandey, Dhoni’s long-time friend, and manager, said