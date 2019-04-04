Do You Recognize this Actress From the Malayalam Film Lucifer?

Mohanlal-Prithviraj teams Lucifer is creating ripples in Mollywood and has already become the fastest Malayalam movie to cross 50 crores collection. For a market which is so small as Mollywood is, Lucifer comes as a much-needed tonic and has infused some life into Mollywood. Fans have taken a liking to Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumpally and the 29th character poster of Lucifer has just been released. Here is it.

But you may take a moment before you recognize her role in the film. This is Waluscha De Sousa, the actress who did the item number towards the climax of the film Lucifer. The item number was a lengthy one, had a fight scene going along with it, leading all the way up to the climax. Waluscha De Sousa, to her credit, had delivered a powerful performance.

Waluscha De Sousa, a model and actress, made her debut as a female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She did her first TV commercial for Pepsi with Shah Rukh Khan at the age of 17. Years later, she once again featured in a Hyundai commercial with the actor. She has also been the face of brands including Jaipur Jewels, L’Oreal, Avon Haircare naturals etc.