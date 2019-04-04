Election Commission denies clearance to 6 congress advertisements

The Election commission has refused to grant the permission for circulating 6 campaign videos submitted by The Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

The information has now been released by the party itself. The party argued that the Election commission was acting under the Union Government’s Pressure. Six of our election advertisements were rejected by the EC on different grounds. There was nothing objectionable in these campaign teasers and it looks like there is Centre’s pressure on the EC,” said Shobha Oza.

Shoba Oza is the head chief of Congress, media cell.

According to the EC, one among the advertisements failed to pass the screening test as it featured a disabled person. Another video had footage which shows a tri coloured liquid filled in a syringe injecting to a person’s hand. There was an advertisement which had Rafel fighter jet deal in it which too did not get clearance as a case was related to it.

Oza said the advertisement was satirical and it would not have interfered with the matter before the apex court.