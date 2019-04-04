Election Commission issues notice to Yogi Adityanath

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for his controversial remark on the Indian force while addressing a rally in Ghaziabad last week. For the “Modi ki Sena” remark, the polling body has asked the UP CM to furnish a reply by April 5.

The direction to Yogi to submit a reply comes two days after the EC asked Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer to submit a report into the incident. Complying with the order, CEO Lakku Venkateshwarlu asked the Commission officials to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the matter.