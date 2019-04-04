Facebook Helps Reunite Missing Boy With Family After 8 Years

Facebook now had played an important role in uniting the family. The social media platform has now played an important role in reuniting a mother with her son who had lost his past 8 years ago.

Earlier in 2011, women named a complaint about her missing son who was 8 years old in Rachakonda police station. At the then time a missing case was registered and police tried hard to find the boy but later it had gone in vain without finding him.

Later however the lady was surprised to see the profile of her lost son on Facebook.

After finding the profile on Facebook the mother lodged a fresh complaint with Rachakonda police station and the officials immediately took up the investigation and collected the IP Address and traced the location of the missing boy who was at Punjab.

The police team left to Punjab and traced the boy and brought him back to his parents.