Football legend Pele admitted to hospital in Paris with urinary tract infection

The Brazil Football legend Pele has been taken to a hospital in Paris as he was suffering from urinary tract infection. The information was reported and conveyed to media persons by his spoke person.

The 78-year old, who is considered as one of the largest footballers is now under hospital custody, taking antibiotic medications. Hospital reports have reported that the legend will be discharged within two days.

The legend had some health issues which was reported in the earlier years. In 2015 he was under care from a Brazilian hospital for enlarged prostate. He was in turn hospitalized for kidney dialysis also.

Pele is simply known as the ” Black Pearl” and ” The King” he is one of the best-known names in the history of football.