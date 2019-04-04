Latest NewsIndia

Four BSF jawans killed in an encounter with Maoists

Apr 4, 2019, 03:07 pm IST
In an encounter with Maoists, four Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were killed and two others injured at Kanker in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

On March 28, Maoists blew up the house of a BJP leader in Bihar’s Gaya district on Wednesday night. According to news agency ANI, Anuj Kumar Singh’s house was attacked last night. Maoists used dynamite to blow up the house. The ANI says that initial probe suggests that no one was injured in the dastardly attack. Singh is also current Member of Legislative Council. They left with anti-poll posters demanding people to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The police have launched an inquiry into the incident.

 

