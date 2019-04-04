Honda launches Africa Twin 2019 edition in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-terrain motorcycle in the Indian market at Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The next generation Honda Africa Twin will be available for pre-registration at Honda’s 22 Wing World dealerships across India. Honda, however, will bring only 50 units of the 2019 Africa Twin to India in the first lot. The deliveries are expected to begin next month.

The 2019 Honda Africa Twin will be available in a new Glint Wave Blue Metallic colour option, which will feature golden handle bar and wheel rims. Apart from the new colour scheme, not much has changed in the 2019 model in comparison to the outgoing version.

The new Honda Africa Twin is powered by a parallel twin 999.11cc engine with 87.7bhp of max power at 7,500rpm and 93.1Nm of max torque at 6,000rpm. The off-road motorcycle comes with six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) which allows automatic gear shifting. When in automatic mode, the rider can choose between D mode for easy cruising, or S mode for three dynamic sport settings. Moreover, the Incline Detection Technology of the new Africa Twin identifies whether the motorcycle is going up or down a slope, and selects gears appropriately.

The new Honda Africa Twin comes with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), the company’s traction control system, with seven levels to choose from. The rider can select from three levels of power and engine braking presets, as well as four modifiable riding modes – Tour, Urban, Gravel and User – under the throttle by wire (TBW) system. ABS is standard issue in the adventure motorcycle.