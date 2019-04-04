“If Rahul Can Do It, So Can Saritha S Nair” Check Out Adv Jayasankar’s Latest Fb Post

Saritha S Nair has filed her nomination to contest from Wayanad constituency which is already a place that has been keenly watched, thanks to the presence of Rahul Gandhi as a candidate. Saritha had already declared that she is going to contest in the upcoming Loksabha polls from Ernakulam constituency as well. So Just like Rahul Gandhi is doing, Saritha too is contesting from two constituencies.

Political analyst Advocate Jayasankar could see the funny side of this decision and his Facebook post on the issue is replete with sarcasm.

Jayasankar says all three major parties in Kerala has given chance to two women candidates in Kerala. For LDF its Sreemathy teacher and Veena George, For UDF it’s Shanimol Usman and Ramya Haridas, while for BJP it is Shobha Surendran and VT Rama.

“No party considered Saritha S Nair, So she decided by herself to contest from two seats. IF Rahul Gandhi can contest from two seats, so can Saritha. She will seek votes to protect the renaissance values. The expectations are that she would win from both seats and after the results are declared she would decide which seat should she maintain” he wrote on Fb.

Check out his Fb post: