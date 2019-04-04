Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Delhi Suffers Yet Another Defeat, SunRisers Marches Ahead

Apr 4, 2019, 11:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Nothing seems to be going well for Delhi capitals at the moment with two back to back losses. More than the defeat, the manner in which they lost will haunt the Delhi team more. To make matters worse, it is at the home ground that Delhi suffered the defeat today.

SRH won the toss and inserted DC in. On a wicket that seemed difficult to make runs, nobody showed enough patience. A laboured 43(41) from Shreyas Iyer and some late fireworks from Axar Patel meant that Delhi somehow reached 129. Mohammad Nabi was the pick of the bowlers for SRh with figures of 21 for 2 in 4 overs, with great support from Bhuvaneswar and Siddharth.

SRH did not have the chase easy either, but the experience of Johny Bairstow 48(28) and Mohammad Nabi meant that there was no bad surprise for SRH.  Check out the scorecard.

 

