J&K : Masood Azhar’s Nephew Mohammed Umar Killed in Encounter

Apr 4, 2019, 06:57 am IST
Less than a minute

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the Pakistan-based terrorist group headed by Masood Azhar, has accepted the killing of their chief’s nephew Mohammed Umar, who was deployed as a militant commander in the Indian territory of Jammu & Kashmir. A namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) in absence was held for Umar, reports said on Wednesday.

The Jaish has issued an announcement confirming the demise of Umar, one of their senior insurgent leaders deployed in conflict-ridden Valley, learnt CNN News 18. The deceased’s father and Azhar’s brother-in-law has been identified as Ibrahim Azhar.

