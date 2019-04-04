Jos Buttler first time talking about the Mankadin wicket incident

It has been 10 days after Ravichandran Aswin’s Mankadin controversy had vibrated cricket fans all over the world. The Kings XI Punjab team captain R Ravichandran Ashwin has Mankadined Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler and took his wicket.

Butler, who was keeping quiet for these 10 days without responding any to the controversy has now expressed his opinion about the incident now.

I was totally depressed after the incident, I did not expect such a kind of gesture from him, the anyway the incident has helped me to gain my lost alertness ” he added.

I am happy that I could score a few runs from the last match ” he added.

Jos Buttler was on his way to a great century, but Kings XI Punjab’s captain Ravichandran Ashwin noticed that Buttler was backing up too far at the non-striker’s end. Ashwin, while delivering the sixth ball of the 13th over of the match, acted as if he was delivering a ball and then took the bails off once Buttler had left the crease