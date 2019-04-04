Krunal Pandya tries to ‘Mankad’ MS Dhoni, left undone by MSD’s brilliance – Watch video

The cricket world was struck in a storm after Ravichandran Ashwin decided to “Mankad” Jos Buttler during an Indian Premier league. The whole Indian cricket team divided into two with their opinion whether Mankadin has to be followed or not.

Now Mumbai Indian’s all-rounder Krunal Pandya had tried something similar to Kings XI Punjab Mayank Agarwal and this time it was against Dhoni. Krunal is again under the spotlight after he tried Mankading none other than MS Dhoni.

Mumbai Indians who faced Chennai Super kings on Thursday had a high-end collision during the match. The incident took place in the 14th over when Kedar Jadhav was at strike at Dhoni was at the non-strikers’ end. But Dhoni being as instinctive as he could already know about Krunal’s intentions and didn’t leave the popping crease. The video is getting viral on the internet