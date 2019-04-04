NEWSVideo

Krunal Pandya tries to ‘Mankad’ MS Dhoni, left undone by MSD’s brilliance – Watch video

Apr 4, 2019, 01:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

The cricket world was struck in a storm after Ravichandran Ashwin decided to “Mankad” Jos Buttler during an Indian Premier league. The whole Indian cricket team divided into two with their opinion whether Mankadin has to be followed or not.

Now Mumbai Indian’s all-rounder Krunal Pandya had tried something similar to Kings XI Punjab Mayank Agarwal and this time it was against Dhoni. Krunal is again under the spotlight after he tried Mankading none other than MS Dhoni.

Mumbai Indians who faced Chennai Super kings on Thursday had a high-end collision during the match. The incident took place in the 14th over when Kedar Jadhav was at strike at Dhoni was at the non-strikers’ end. But Dhoni being as instinctive as he could already know about Krunal’s intentions and didn’t leave the popping crease. The video is getting viral on the internet

Tags

Related Articles

Six more youngsters from Kannur have joined ISIS in Syria : Kerala police

Nov 2, 2017, 03:55 pm IST
fire-broke-out-in-London-tower

London Tower Inferno: Reasons for the massive fire break out revealed

Jun 15, 2017, 08:08 am IST

Chhota Rajan convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and nine others in J Dey murder case

May 2, 2018, 12:42 pm IST

Man founds massive treasure buried in the ground after 1500 years

Nov 24, 2017, 03:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close