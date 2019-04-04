Latest NewsAutomobile

KTM 125 Duke price hiked to Rs 1.25 lakh

Apr 4, 2019, 07:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The KTM motors have increased the price of its most affordable variant. The KTM 125 Duke is now priced at 1,24,998 lakhs the company has reported that there will be a hike of 6,835 Rupees along with an increase in the production rate. The updated on road price will be around 1,43,430 Rupees.

The Bike is the 124.7CC liquid-cooled engine, single cylinder, DOHC motor producing 14.5 Bhp at 9,250 rpm with a 12 NM of torque at 8,000 rpm. The underpinnings are also similar to its 200cc sibling, with a trellis frame, 43mm USD fork and an adjustable mono shock available as standard. Braking hardware consists of a 300mm single-disc brake at the front and a 230mm unit at the rear. The 125 Duke features a single-channel ABS unit similar to the 200 Duke.

The baby KTM is currently the most powerful and premium 125cc motorcycle on sale in India. The bike does not have any direct rivals

Tags

Related Articles

India and US to implement HOSTAC to strengthen maritime security

Oct 27, 2017, 08:08 am IST

Priyanka Gandhi formally inducted into the Congress party as the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East

Jan 23, 2019, 03:07 pm IST

See the stunning photos of Ileana D’cruz questioning how she maintain her glamour

Jan 5, 2018, 01:52 pm IST

Actors Rajanikanth and Salman Khan: a comparison by Prabhudeva

Apr 8, 2018, 02:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close