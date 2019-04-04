KTM 125 Duke price hiked to Rs 1.25 lakh

The KTM motors have increased the price of its most affordable variant. The KTM 125 Duke is now priced at 1,24,998 lakhs the company has reported that there will be a hike of 6,835 Rupees along with an increase in the production rate. The updated on road price will be around 1,43,430 Rupees.

The Bike is the 124.7CC liquid-cooled engine, single cylinder, DOHC motor producing 14.5 Bhp at 9,250 rpm with a 12 NM of torque at 8,000 rpm. The underpinnings are also similar to its 200cc sibling, with a trellis frame, 43mm USD fork and an adjustable mono shock available as standard. Braking hardware consists of a 300mm single-disc brake at the front and a 230mm unit at the rear. The 125 Duke features a single-channel ABS unit similar to the 200 Duke.

The baby KTM is currently the most powerful and premium 125cc motorcycle on sale in India. The bike does not have any direct rivals