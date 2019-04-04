KeralaLatest News

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury to campaign in Wayanad

Apr 4, 2019, 07:07 am IST
Less than a minute

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, perceived to be close to the AICC chief, will campaign against Rahul in Wayanad on April 18. Earlier, Wayanad had not been included in the scheduled list of constituencies where Yechury will campaign. The CPM state secretariat, which met on Wednesday, decided the party general secretary should campaign against the AICC chief. Yechury, who is expected to attend at least two election campaigns in the constituency, will be among the star campaigners for LDF candidate PP Suneer in Wayanad.

In addition to Yechury, an array of senior Left leaders, including CPM Polit Buro members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will campaign against the Congress chief in Wayanad.There were allegations Yechury would avoid campaigning in Wayanad owing to his good relation with UDF candidate Rahul. An earlier list of leaders announced by the CPM did not have the name of Yechury for campaigning in Wayanad and Palakkad.

With this new decision, the CPM is trying to send out a clear message it does not plan to slow pedal the fight against the Congress. The party has already started attacking the Congress in its campaigns.

Tags

Related Articles

Oppo launches R15 Pro with VOOC Flash Charge in India

Jan 9, 2019, 02:51 pm IST

Qatar crisis : This country sends 5 planes of vegetables to Qatar

Jun 11, 2017, 06:44 pm IST

Its time for North East to be ‘Congress Mukt’ : Amit Shah

May 20, 2018, 11:46 pm IST

England Bowlers Snatched Victory from Team India and Seal Series

Sep 2, 2018, 11:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close