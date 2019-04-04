Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Hanuman Beniwal’s RLP joins hands with BJP

Apr 4, 2019, 11:02 am IST
The BJP on Thursday forged an alliance with Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in Rajasthan. He will contest from the Nagaur constituency. Beniwal was a former BJP member who had quit the party because of his differences with the then chief minister Vasundhara Raje and had formed the RLP. This development comes as a blow to the Congress in the state, who was in talks with the Jat leader for an alliance.

It was earlier reported that the Congress had tried to get Beniwal to support it in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but failed to reach an understanding with the Jat leader criticising the Congress, saying it was in a weak position. Beniwal also hit out at chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav and former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha, saying neither would win their seats.

According to Beniwal, he enjoys the support of the Jat community and this will have an effect on at least 17 seats in Rajasthan.

