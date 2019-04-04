Latest NewsIndia

Narendra Modi biopic to miss April 5 release date confirms the team

Apr 4, 2019, 08:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Prime minister’s Biopic “PM Narendra Modi would not be releasing on April 5. The information was released by Sandip Singh, the producer of the film in his official twitter account.

The film has not received the censor certificate according to various reports. The film will be aiming to be out in cinemas on April 12, which was the original release date.

The film unfolds the story of Prime minister Narendra Modi. The film will be released in multilingual languages including in Tamil and Telugu.

Besides Vivek, the film also stars Suresh Oberoi, Barkha Sengupta, Prashant Narayanan, Darshan Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Anjan Shrivastav, Karan Patel and Akshat R Saluja

Tags

Related Articles

Charging

Youth electrocuted while listening to music on earphones

Jun 6, 2018, 10:33 pm IST

Mohit Raina has something to say about her relationship with Nagini-Mouni Roy

Jan 10, 2018, 03:05 pm IST
KUTTANAD

The Flood AfterMath: This is the Dismal Stat of Kuttanad’s Loss

Aug 20, 2018, 07:32 am IST

Minor girl kidnapped and gang raped, Two arrested

Jun 19, 2018, 07:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close