Narendra Modi biopic to miss April 5 release date confirms the team

Prime minister’s Biopic “PM Narendra Modi would not be releasing on April 5. The information was released by Sandip Singh, the producer of the film in his official twitter account.

The film has not received the censor certificate according to various reports. The film will be aiming to be out in cinemas on April 12, which was the original release date.

The film unfolds the story of Prime minister Narendra Modi. The film will be released in multilingual languages including in Tamil and Telugu.

Besides Vivek, the film also stars Suresh Oberoi, Barkha Sengupta, Prashant Narayanan, Darshan Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Anjan Shrivastav, Karan Patel and Akshat R Saluja