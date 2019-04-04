KeralaLatest News

Not Interested in Offering Promises, Suresh Gopi Says He Wants to Walk the Talk

Apr 4, 2019, 07:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

NDA candidate for Thrissur Constituency- Suresh Gopi, after filing his nomination, spoke to media about how he is going to go about his business. He said he will protect Thrissur Pooram with all its originality and said that he is not interested in giving promises, but rather would perform.

Suresh Gopi filed nomination after offering prayers at Guruvayoor temple and then had a warm reception by BJP committee. Later, he went to collectorate with a bike rally. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai was present while the actor-turned-politician submitted his nomination.

