Over 1.2 Million early deaths in India due to air pollution: Report

A study found that in India over 1.2 million early deaths are due to air pollution. The study conducted by Health Effects Institute, headquartered at Boston, USA has revealed it.

The institutes’ State of Global Air Report 2019, said that overall long-term exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution contributed to nearly 5 million deaths across the world from stroke, diabetes, heart attack, lung cancer, and chronic lung disease in 2017.

Out of these, 3 million deaths are directly attributed to PM2.5, half of which are from India and China together. The analysis found that China and India together were responsible for over half of the total global attributable deaths, with each country facing over 1.2 million deaths from all air pollution in 2017.

The report also highlighted that nearly half of the world’s population — a total of 3.6 billion people — were exposed to household air pollution in 2017. Globally, there has been progress: the proportion of people cooking with solid fuels has declined as economies develop. But in India, 60% of the population still uses solid fuels; in Bangladesh, that number rises to 79%,

A global report has found that life expectancy of children born today will be shortened by 20 months on average, growing up in current high levels of air pollution. According to a study, conducted by the Boston-headquartered Health Effects Institute, the situation in South Asia is much worse with the life expectancy shortened by two years and six months.