Pinarayi Vijayan Reasserts the Abusive Remark on N.K Premachandran, Here is How Premachandran Responded

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s infamous derogatory remark on UDF Candidate N.K Premachandran had created quite a bit of ruckus during the last Loksabha elections.

Pinarayi Vijayan had called Premachandran a “Paranari”(an abusive word that means an extremely terrible person) and had actually helped the Premachandran in winning more votes. After years it seems, C.M is still holding on to his words.

“There should be truth and honesty in politics, each one is liable to keep this. Who can guarantee that Premachandran will not do to UDF what he did with LDF”, the C.M asked. He added that he stands firm on his comments about Premachandran.

Meanwhile, N.K Premachandran responded to the remarks of C.M.

“Pinarayi Vijayan should assess for himself, whether such remarks from a respected position of that of the chief minister of Kerala is correct or not. He is not just the Chief Minister of CPI(M). When he made this remark before, he was the party secretary. When he made that comment, there was a strong reaction from Kerala’s public. Now he is repeating that remark after becoming the head of the state”. said Premachandran who is into some serious campaign at the Kollam constituency.

He added that CPI(M) had tried to portray him as a Sanghi for long but it did not work and now they have resorted to other methods.