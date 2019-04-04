PM Modi is an ‘utter flop’, says Telangana Chief Minister

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “utter flop” despite having a majority in the Lok Sabha, PTI reported. KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, criticised both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition Congress.

The chief minister was speaking at meetings in Zaheerabad and Medak Lok Sabha constituencies. “Definitely, a good government needs to come if good is to happen in this country,” KCR said, while questioning Modi’s performance over the last five years. “We have seen both parties. We have seen Congress party and also BJP party. People had lot of hopes from Narendra Modi. But, he has also been an utter flop.”

The chief minister refuted claims that his party was allying with the Congress or the BJP-led government. “Telangana people are the bosses for Telangana Rashtra Samithi,” KCR said.

He also criticised the Congress for its promises to eradicate poverty though former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi came up with the “Garibi Hatao” campaign in the 1970s. “How many decades will these slogans be? How long do people have to witness such drama,” Rao asked. “It is the same slogan from grandmother’s time to grandson, how bankrupt is their thinking.”