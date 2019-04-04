Latest NewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi Promises Lateral Entry to Ex-Servicemen in Civil Services

Apr 4, 2019, 06:27 am IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday promised to give lateral entry to ex-servicemen in civil services and open up the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to them, if voted to power.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the country’s ex-servicemen are India’s pride and they must be given the respect they deserve.

“Our Ex-Servicemen are India’s pride and must be given the respect they deserve. We will allow qualified Ex-Servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to Ex-Servicemen under the age of 40,” he wrote. Earlier, the Modi government also notified positions of joint secretaries through lateral entry scheme.

News agency PTI had reported that over 6,000 candidates had shown interest in 10 posts of joint secretaries in the central government offered to private sector specialists as part of the Modi government’s bid to bring in fresh talent in bureaucracy.

