Rahul has insulted and betrayed the people of Amethi” says Smriti Irani

The BJP leader Smriti Irani has attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying his decision to contest from the Lok Sabha seat in Wayanad was an insult to the people of Amethi.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting from the seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in UP.

Irani has reported that Rahul Gandhi has decided to leave his supporters who have supported him for the past 15 years.

“He is filing his papers from another Lok Sabha seat. This is an insult to Amethi and a betrayal with its people. The people will not tolerate this,” she told reporters.