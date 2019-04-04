“Rahul-Modi calls each other ‘chor’ and confuse public” says Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao blamed Congress and BJP for non-development in the country.

Here is a need to link agriculture with MGNREGA scheme. We have repeatedly requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, but they did not heed,” Rao said. He again added that there is a necessity for a government that would work to meet the demand of the state. He was addressing the people who had participated in a rally conducted in Mahabubad.

Both Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Modi were calling each other “chor” to confuse the public, he alleged.

Rao claimed that there is no state in the country which has provided as much as pension as his state gave.

Who ruled this country for 66 years? You (Congress and BJP) only ruled. Who else ruled? They cannot blame others (for the state of affairs),” he said and blamed the Congress and BJP governments for “non-development” in the country” he said

He assured drinking water connection to every household in the Mahabubabad constituency towards the eve of this month. He again added that he would take steps to set up steel plants in the state where iron ore is available.