Saritha S Nair to Take on Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad

Kalpatta: Saritha S Nair has filed her nomination to contest from Wayanad constituency which is already a place that has been keenly watched, thanks to the presence of Rahul Gandhi as a candidate. Saritha had already declared that she is going to contest in the upcoming Loksabha polls from Ernakulam constituency. She will go against Hibi Eden at Ernakulam.

Saritha had said that her candidature is a protest against Congress leaders who have not been listening to her requests.

“I have been sending emails and faxes to Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanding action against about 12 Congress party leaders. But not for once he has given a reply to me. Is this how a man who is touted to be the future Prime Minister of India behave to a woman?” she had asked.

“During election times people mock me, calling me a cheater. Police, based on my complaint, had put FIR against certain leaders and even they are contesting in the election. I am contesting to question this injustice, and not to go and sit in parliament as an M.P” Saritha had told earlier.